    Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital

Tens of thousands of Palestinians reportedly shelter in Gaza City hospital

Medical officials said tens of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering in a hospital in Gaza City after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate and head further south in the Gaza Strip. Many are hoping Israel won’t attack the hospital. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.Oct. 14, 2023

