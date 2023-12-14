IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature

    Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

  • Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

  • ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

  • House votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry amid GOP investigation into family finances

  • Federal government cracking down on car dealer junk fees

  • Apple launching new security features to protect personal data on phones from theft

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

  • Delta passengers stranded for hours at remote Canadian base after emergency landing

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

  • Big pharma companies combating the tampering of life-saving drugs

  • Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash

  • Special Counsel asks SCOTUS to weigh in on Trump immunity as he surges in Iowa

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

  • Deadly tornado outbreak in Tennessee kills at least 6, hospitalizes dozens

  • Texas mother leaving state to receive abortion that doctors say she urgently needs

  • Community comes together to save beloved Christmas lights display after fire

Nightly News

Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature

After a series of accidents involving Tesla's autopilot feature, the company issued a recall for nearly every Tesla in America. The company is transmitting a software upgrade to the autosteer feature. NBC News' Tom Costello has more details.Dec. 14, 2023

    Tesla issues massive recall involving autopilot feature

    Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

  • Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border

  • ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dead at 61

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

