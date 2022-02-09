The reward is worth the risk for snowboarder Shaun White’s fifth Olympics
Since his first Olympics run 16 years ago, Shaun White has been pushing the limits in snowboarding. Now 35, White is the oldest U.S. snowboarder to ever compete in halfpipe at the Games. He spoke with NBC News’ Tom Llamas about attempting a difficult trick in Beijing and his push to overcome the odds.Feb. 9, 2022
Team USA athlete welcomes baby girl while competing in Beijing Olympics
