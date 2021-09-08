Tireless effort to identify September 11 victims is ongoing 20 years later

Two decades after the September 11 attacks, 40 percent of ground zero victims are still unaccounted for. Mark Desire, who rushed to the World Trade Center that day, explains the challenges his team of medical examiners face: “Everything that destroys DNA was present at ground zero.” He tells NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk about their unwavering commitment to identifying victims. The team hopes new technological advances will help bring closure to more families.Sept. 8, 2021