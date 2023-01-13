IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Tornadoes in Southeast cause widespread destruction

01:39

Tornadoes in the Southeast are causing widespread damage and putting millions under severe threat. This comes as we learn that last year was one of the hottest on record. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on worsening weather disasters amid climate change.Jan. 13, 2023

