Nightly News

Tourists getting too close to wildlife in national parks, experts say

01:25

Wildlife experts say a troubling trend is developing of tourists getting too close to animals for a picture perfect moment. One close call occurred in Yellowstone National Park between a woman and a bison. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin has more details.June 1, 2023

