IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:42

  • WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:45

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

    03:03

  • Ukrainians accuse Russia for breaking a ceasefire for second night in a row

    02:56

  • Sunflowers marking support for Ukraine

    01:59

  • Spring break travel costs spike

    02:14

  • Thousands of American volunteers to fight alongside Ukrainians

    02:07

  • U.S. gas prices soar

    02:06

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.S. lawmakers in virtual call

    01:01

  • More than 600,000 children have now been displaced by war

    02:30

  • Ukrainians show defiance in the street

    01:54

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine enters 10th day

    02:56

  • Parents of Stanford soccer player who died by suicide speak out

    02:22

  • Former AG Barr on Black Lives Matter, racial justice protests and Trump bible photo op

    03:52

  • Ukraine crisis: Images of hope, loss, uncertainty and defiance

    01:48

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

Nightly News

Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

01:48

Residents in Iowa are reeling after tornadoes swept, killing seven. Residents are attempting to recover whatever they can from destroyed homes.March 6, 2022

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:42

  • WNBA Player imprisoned in Russia

    01:42
  • Now Playing

    Trail of destruction by tornadoes leaves seven dead

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Gas prices continue to climb, shocking Americans

    01:45

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

    03:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All