Trump promotes sneaker line after ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud trial

Less than 24 hours after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump and his company to pay more than $350 million in damages in a civil business fraud trial, Trump made an appearance to promote a limited-edition sneaker line. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports.Feb. 18, 2024