Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midterms
01:59
Former President Trump is trying to rid the Republican party of twelve incumbents by backing their primary challengers. His targets include Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Georgia’s governor and secretary of state, Congresswoman Liz Cheney and eight other GOP house members. Trump is holding rallies around the country for the candidates he’s endorsed.April 4, 2022
The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in Bucha
02:11
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Bucha
03:11
Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shooting
01:58
U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too late
01:40
Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellations
01:39
Now Playing
Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midterms