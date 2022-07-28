Two historically segregated parks in South Carolina become new ‘Unity Park’

In Greenville, South Carolina, Black children were given a 15-acre patch of land to play on called Mayberry Park in the Jim Crow South. But in 1938, the city split the park in half to create a new whites-only baseball stadium. As decades passed, the parks were not looked after. Greenville’s mayor said the neighborhood became the city’s garbage dump. Pressure began to build from the community to right a historical wrong. Now, with $15 million in donations, the 60-acre Unity Park was born. July 28, 2022