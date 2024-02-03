IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

U.S. begins retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria as slain soldiers arrive home

02:45

The U.S. military said it struck targets in Iraq and Syria that were used by Iran-linked groups that attacked U.S. forces. The military said more than 85 targets were attacked. President Biden said the attacks will continue at times and places the U.S. chooses. Earlier, in Dover, Delaware, the president attended the dignified transfer of three U.S. soldiers who were killed in a drone attack in Jordan. NBC's Peter Alexander reports.Feb. 3, 2024

Play All