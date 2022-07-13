IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

U.S. inflation rises to 9.1% in June, highest peak since 1981

02:30

The U.S. is facing the highest inflation in 41 years. Inflation ballooned to 9.1 percent over the same month last year. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again this month. Economists worry that to bring inflation under control, the Federal Reserve may have to engineer a recession.July 13, 2022

