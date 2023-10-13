IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas

Nightly News

U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas

As anticipation of an imminent ground war in Gaza mounts, President Biden spoke with families of the 14 Americans who remain unaccounted for. A team of U.S. officials is in Israel to help with efforts to free the hostages. Lester Holt reports on the ground in Israel.Oct. 13, 2023

    U.S. officials in Israel helping with efforts to free hostages from Hamas

