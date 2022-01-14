IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing

U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing

With domestic extremism on the rise, U.S. officials say the threat from homemade bombs is also surging. There were more than 400 bombing incidents in 2020, up 70 percent from the year before. The FBI and DHS are now urging merchants to report unusual purchases of key ingredients. Jan. 14, 2022

    U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing

