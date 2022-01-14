U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing
With domestic extremism on the rise, U.S. officials say the threat from homemade bombs is also surging. There were more than 400 bombing incidents in 2020, up 70 percent from the year before. The FBI and DHS are now urging merchants to report unusual purchases of key ingredients. Jan. 14, 2022
