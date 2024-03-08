IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
United flight loses tire after takeoff
March 8, 202400:41
Nightly News

00:41

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Japan lost one of its tires just after taking off from San Francisco. The plane with 249 people on board was diverted to Los Angeles. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 8, 2024

