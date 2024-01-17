War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region02:08
Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder02:00
Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions01:43
- Now Playing
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children02:14
- UP NEXT
Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win02:46
Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign02:56
All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight02:24
What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus01:30
Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates01:29
New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas02:15
Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden01:01
State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast01:40
Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses03:47
Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend01:56
Grandson surprises grandma by publishing children’s book she wrote decades ago02:10
Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions03:00
Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days01:31
Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate01:19
Border Patrol prevented by Texas officials from intervening to help drowning migrants, WH says01:39
Iranian-backed militia vows revenge after strikes by U.S. and U.K.02:17
U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region02:08
Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder02:00
Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions01:43
- Now Playing
War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children02:14
- UP NEXT
Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win02:46
Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign02:56
Play All