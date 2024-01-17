IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56

  • All eyes on Iowa's caucusgoers tonight

    02:24

  • What to expect in tonight’s Iowa caucus

    01:30

  • Border battle between Biden administration and Texas officials escalates

    01:29

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Search continues for Navy SEALs missing in Gulf of Aden

    01:01

  • State of emergency as U.S. faces arctic blast

    01:40

  • Brutal cold grips Iowa in hours leading up to caucuses

    03:47

  • Dangerous winter storms impact tens of millions across the U.S. over the weekend

    01:56

  • Grandson surprises grandma by publishing children’s book she wrote decades ago

    02:10

  • Scientists raise alarms about controversial bite marks analysis used in convictions

    03:00

  • Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days

    01:31

  • Volcano erupts in Iceland, forcing residents of town to evacuate

    01:19

  • Border Patrol prevented by Texas officials from intervening to help drowning migrants, WH says

    01:39

  • Iranian-backed militia vows revenge after strikes by U.S. and U.K.

    02:17

Nightly News

War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

02:14

As Israel presses on against Hamas in Gaza, children there are facing growing misery. Richard Engel reports on a 13-year-old who is now raising his seven siblings after his parents were likely killed. Jan. 17, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • U.S. striking back against Houthi rebels amid increased tensions in region

    02:08

  • Gilgo Beach suspect charged in fourth murder

    02:00

  • Massive winter storm impacting tens of millions

    01:43
  • Now Playing

    War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump moves on to New Hampshire after landslide Iowa win

    02:46

  • Iowa caucusgoers kick off 2024 presidential campaign

    02:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All