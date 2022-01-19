White House looks to reset after Biden faces major setbacks
On the cusp of President Biden’s second year in office, NBC News has learned that his administration will shift its strategy by putting less public focus on his role in deal-making negotiations, just as the Senate is expected to reject Democrats’ voting legislation.Jan. 19, 2022
