Yellow trucking company shutting down, potentially leaving 30,000 without jobs

Nightly News

One of the country’s biggest trucking companies, Yellow, is shutting down, potentially leaving 30,000 employees out of a job and costing taxpayers hundreds of millions for the money the company received during Covid. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the trucking industry’s biggest collapse ever in the U.S.July 31, 2023

