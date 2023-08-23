IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • CPSC staff issues safety recommendations after nursing pillows linked to deaths of dozens of babies

    01:54

  • Backlash grows over Chinese companies purchasing land in U.S.

    03:12

  • Nevadans weigh in as Biden struggles to win voter support on the economy

    02:38

  • Extreme heatwave blankets parts of the Midwest and South

    01:41

  • GOP presidential hopefuls set to take debate stage without Trump

    01:26

  • Giuliani, more Trump allies surrender in Georgia election interference case

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers on jet that crashed, Russian authorities say

    03:16
  • UP NEXT

    Popular movement turns games and competitions into a chance for philanthropy

    01:48

  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

    01:35

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

    03:45

  • Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

    02:04

  • Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    01:46

  • Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia

    02:01

  • Search and rescue efforts continue following tropical storm Hilary

    04:16

  • Pfizer RSV vaccine to protect infants approved by FDA

    01:53

  • Trump leads Republican field in new Iowa poll

    03:07

  • Wildfires in Washington state force thousands to evacuate

    02:07

  • Tropical storm Hilary hits the Southwest

    02:06

  • Biden expected to visit Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims and response teams

    02:07

  • Growing number of schools requiring students to lock away cellphones while in class

    02:33

Nightly News

Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers on jet that crashed, Russian authorities say

03:16

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian mercenary chief who led a mutiny against the Kremlin, is listed among the 10 people who were aboard a private jet that crashed outside of Moscow, killing all aboard, Russian aviation authorities reported. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.Aug. 23, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    CPSC staff issues safety recommendations after nursing pillows linked to deaths of dozens of babies

    01:54

  • Backlash grows over Chinese companies purchasing land in U.S.

    03:12

  • Nevadans weigh in as Biden struggles to win voter support on the economy

    02:38

  • Extreme heatwave blankets parts of the Midwest and South

    01:41

  • GOP presidential hopefuls set to take debate stage without Trump

    01:26

  • Giuliani, more Trump allies surrender in Georgia election interference case

    02:08
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All