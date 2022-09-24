IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Saturday Night Live' season 48 to feature new faces

'Saturday Night Live' season 48 to feature new faces

03:43

“Saturday Night Live” is heading into its 48th season with some fresh faces. NBC News’ Joe Fryer takes a look at the four new features players as eight cast members will be leaving the show. Sept. 24, 2022

