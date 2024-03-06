IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Uncommitted' movement hopes to send Biden message in Minnesota primary
03:22

  • Breaking down Nikki Haley's Republican support in Super Tuesday states

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    'Uncommitted' movement hopes to send Biden message in Minnesota primary

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Robinson wins North Carolina GOP governor primary, NBC News projects

    01:51

  • NBC News projects Biden, Trump win North Carolina presidential primary

    04:21

  • Trump wins Virginia GOP primary, NBC News projects

    02:37

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37

  • NBC News projects Biden wins Virginia primary, GOP race too early to call

    04:58

  • Exit polls show where Biden and Trump stand with voters

    02:44

  • Haley not winning a Super Tuesday state will signal most of her voters are backing Biden: Chuck Todd

    09:40

  • Trump expected to win big on Super Tuesday after SCOTUS ruling

    05:08

  • Trump and Haley make final push ahead of Super Tuesday

    02:11

  • Steve Kornacki: Nikki Haley could get ‘buried in a delegate avalanche’ on Super Tuesday

    04:39

  • Some voters waited in hours-long lines on Super Tuesday. Why?

    01:34

  • Michigan voters weigh their options for Democratic nominee after Super Tuesday

    03:06

  • 'You can't buy an election': Trump comments on Super Tuesday results

    02:12

  • NBC News projects Joe Biden wins Texas primary

    01:43

  • Biden will end Super Tuesday with the most delegates

    02:13

  • Texas voters waiting more than three hours after polls have closed

    02:07

  • NBC News Exit Poll: Two-thirds of CA Democratic primary voters identify as liberal

    01:55

  • NBC News projects Joe Biden wins Massachusetts primary

    00:49

NBC News NOW

'Uncommitted' movement hopes to send Biden message in Minnesota primary

03:22

NBC News' Jesse Kirsch reports that some Democratic voters in Minnesota voted "uncommitted" to protest against President Biden's policies on the war in Gaza.March 6, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Breaking down Nikki Haley's Republican support in Super Tuesday states

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    'Uncommitted' movement hopes to send Biden message in Minnesota primary

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Mark Robinson wins North Carolina GOP governor primary, NBC News projects

    01:51

  • NBC News projects Biden, Trump win North Carolina presidential primary

    04:21

  • Trump wins Virginia GOP primary, NBC News projects

    02:37

  • Millions vote on biggest day of the primary season

    02:37
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All