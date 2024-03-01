IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A.I. used to decipher ancient scrolls from 2,000 years ago
March 1, 202403:12
A.I. used to decipher ancient scrolls from 2,000 years ago

03:12

Researchers say ancient scrolls from almost 2,000 years ago, which were buried under layers of volcanic ash from the eruption of Italy's Mount Vesuvius, have been decoded thanks to a team of engineers and papyrologists who managed to decipher some of the hidden text with the help of artificial intelligence.March 1, 2024

