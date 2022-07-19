A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia

- Now Playing
A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia03:49
- UP NEXT
Behind-the-scenes look at impact of gun violence in U.S.06:25
At least 4 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Indiana mall01:40
“I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting06:23
Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’05:09
Mass shooting survivors march in Washington, D.C. for new gun laws02:29
'I lost 11': Teacher describes losing entire class in Uvalde shooting03:18
'March Fourth' rally in Washington calls for assault weapons ban after Highland Park shooting03:50
Parkland father who interrupted Biden calls on president to appoint gun czar02:56
Thousands of schools across U.S. lack doors that can be locked from inside03:04
Biden to celebrate new gun safety law with mass shooting survivors00:30
Hundreds rally in Highland Park calling for stricter gun safety laws00:39
Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race03:31
Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video02:27
8-year old Illinois boy may not walk again after July Fourth shooting01:30
How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation03:01
Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting05:06
Richmond officials share how tip prevented July Fourth shooting03:48
Sisters too scared to attend parades after witnessing Highland Park shooting02:24
Highland Park suspect held without bond after confessing to shooting02:30
- Now Playing
A look at how police handle gun violence crisis in Philadelphia03:49
- UP NEXT
Behind-the-scenes look at impact of gun violence in U.S.06:25
At least 4 dead, multiple injured after shooting at Indiana mall01:40
“I Don't Want to Forget What Happened,” Says Father of Teen Killed In Parkland Shooting06:23
Journalist who aired Uvalde security tape: ‘We had a duty to the public’05:09
Mass shooting survivors march in Washington, D.C. for new gun laws02:29
Play All