Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia
May 8, 202401:16
Adding olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia

01:16

A new research study shows that adding just a little olive oil to your daily diet may help prevent dementia. NBC News analyst Dr. Vin Gupta reports on why a higher olive oil intake could be linked to lowering the risk of dementia-related death.May 8, 2024

