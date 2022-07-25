IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
App-based romance scams surge during pandemic

04:02

According to a Federal Trade Commission report, scammers have been using fake identities to gain the trust and affection of potential partners in hopes to receive money. NBC News' Jacob Ward reports on how these romance scams have surged during the pandemic hitting a record-high in 2021 with losses totaling 547 million dollars. July 25, 2022

