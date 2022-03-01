Apple halts product sales in Russia

Apple stopped all product sales in Russia as explosions continue to rock Ukraine. And the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 597 points after another volatile day of trading. Investopedia Editor In Chief, Caleb Silver reports on the state of the U.S. economy. March 1, 2022
