IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Apple unveils new iPhone with universal charging port

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Five former Memphis officers federally indicted in Tyre Nichols case

    01:21

  • Aaron Rodgers out for the season after Achilles tendon tear

    01:41

  • Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding

    01:44

  • FDA approves new Covid booster shots as cases rise in U.S.

    04:04

  • Pennsylvania officials offer $25K reward for escaped prisoner

    03:31

  • Watch: American carried through Turkish cave on stretcher during rescue

    02:38

  • Morocco earthquake death toll climbs to over 2,680

    03:23

  • U.S. marks 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks

    03:04

  • Some school districts adopt a 4-day class week. Here's how they're doing. 

    04:36

  • Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma after incident with police

    02:41

  • Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case

    02:31

  • Biden arrives in India ahead of G20 summit

    01:59

  • UAW president warns of possible strike as negotiations with automakers stall

    02:19

  • San Diego students attacked after getting into wrong cars

    02:44

  • U.S. Open revenue funding youth tennis programs

    02:08

  • American trapped in cave thanks Turkish government for medical supplies

    03:45

  • Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court

    00:49

  • What to expect at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

    01:24

  • FDA could greenlight new Covid boosters as early as Friday

    03:54

NBC News NOW

Apple unveils new iPhone with universal charging port

03:02

Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhones, where they will be abandoning the Lightning charging port and will be switching over to a USB-C. Jacob Ward reports. Sept. 12, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Apple unveils new iPhone with universal charging port

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    Five former Memphis officers federally indicted in Tyre Nichols case

    01:21

  • Aaron Rodgers out for the season after Achilles tendon tear

    01:41

  • Why Libyan authorities can’t specify death toll in massive flooding

    01:44

  • FDA approves new Covid booster shots as cases rise in U.S.

    04:04

  • Pennsylvania officials offer $25K reward for escaped prisoner

    03:31
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All