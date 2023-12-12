IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy

In his inaugural speech, Argentina’s newly-elected president, Javier Milei, braced the nation for a painful “shock adjustment” amid the country's economic woes. NBC News' Rehema Ellis outlines some of Milei's plans for drastic spending cuts.Dec. 12, 2023

