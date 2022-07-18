IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

New York City makes up 30% of the 1,400 monkeypox cases nationwide which is sending health officials scrambling to organize mass distribution sites for the two-shot regiment. NBC News' Antonia Hylton reports on the immense demand and how it compares to the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.  July 18, 2022

    As monkeypox cases hits 1,400 nationwide, health officials scramble to get vaccine shots in arms

