ASU scholar on leave after video of incident with woman in hijab posted online
ASU scholar on leave after video of incident with woman in hijab posted online

Jonathan Yudelman, a postdoctoral research scholar at Arizona State University, is on leave while the university investigates a video appearing to show him confronting a woman in a hijab at a pro-Israel rally outside campus.May 8, 2024

