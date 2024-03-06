Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

- Now Playing
Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $803:23
- UP NEXT
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait02:55
Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth02:11
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?02:32
Student loan payments restarting for more than 40 million borrowers on Sunday01:36
'It's like a haunting': Missouri woman mistakenly declared dead03:02
TikTok creators criticize 401ks and push life insurance instead03:01
Bank of America ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers after illegal activity02:08
Are Aretha Franklin's handwritten wills legally binding?02:30
Everything you need to know before student loan payments restart in October03:29
How UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse is impacting bank shares03:37
How ‘The Broke Black Girl’ platform is working to close financial literacy gap02:17
Rookie stock investors call it quits after portfolio values crashed03:28
Unpacking Efforts to Address America’s Racial Wealth Gap04:51
Test website for student debt relief application launched01:36
How much money will Social Security recipients get with cost of living increase?03:47
Lebanon sees wave of bank holdups as civilians demand access to their savings03:53
'FatFire' movement encourages people to acquire wealth and retire early05:30
Salvage grocery stores help family food budgets hit by inflation03:41
- Now Playing
Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $803:23
- UP NEXT
Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait02:55
Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth02:11
North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons02:57
Fed keeps interest rates unchanged: What does it mean for you?02:32
Student loan payments restarting for more than 40 million borrowers on Sunday01:36
Play All