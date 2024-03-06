IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8
    Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

Biden administration says it will cap credit card late fees at $8

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is capping credit card late fees at $8 in cost-cutting move that will save consumers $10 billion. Editor-in-Chief at Investopedia Caleb Silver explains what this means for consumers having to make late credit card payments.March 6, 2024

