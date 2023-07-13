IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Totally irresponsible': Biden criticizes Sen. Tuberville blocking military promotions

    01:23
    Biden: Putin has 'already lost the war' in Ukraine

    03:03
    Actor Nico Tortorella on gender-fluidity in Hollywood

    04:09

  • Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave

    02:22

  • Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him

    03:38

  • Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting

    06:54

  • Emmy nominations overshadowed by writers strike, SAG-AFTRA negotiations

    02:51

  • Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton

    04:27

  • Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor

    02:16

  • Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California

    02:26

  • Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO

    04:30

  • One dead after hit-and-run near White House, suspect still at large

    03:28

  • Capitol rioter files defamation suit against Fox News, Tucker Carlson

    03:14

  • MTP Minute: Then-VP Gore predicts heat wave trends in 1993

    01:29

  • Buck: MTG was 'kicked out' of the Freedom Caucus after she 'consistently attacked other members'

    11:25

  • Full Amb. Taylor: ‘Zelenksyy can be pleased with the outcome of this summit’

    05:45

  • Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting

    04:47

  • Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond

    02:11

  • Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee

    02:14

  • Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

    02:41

Biden: Putin has 'already lost the war' in Ukraine

03:03

President Biden answered a question on the war in Ukraine and if his comments about the nation having to wait to join NATO until after the conflict could prolong the invasion.July 13, 2023

