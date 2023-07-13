Biden: Putin has 'already lost the war' in Ukraine

'Totally irresponsible': Biden criticizes Sen. Tuberville blocking military promotions01:23
- Now Playing
Biden: Putin has 'already lost the war' in Ukraine03:03
- UP NEXT
Actor Nico Tortorella on gender-fluidity in Hollywood04:09
Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave02:22
Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him03:38
Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting06:54
Emmy nominations overshadowed by writers strike, SAG-AFTRA negotiations02:51
Marine released after girl found in barracks of Camp Pendleton04:27
Canada investigates major companies allegedly using forced Uyghur labor02:16
Sea otter bites and steals surfboards in California02:26
Finland's tensions with Russia escalate after the country joins NATO04:30
One dead after hit-and-run near White House, suspect still at large03:28
Capitol rioter files defamation suit against Fox News, Tucker Carlson03:14
MTP Minute: Then-VP Gore predicts heat wave trends in 199301:29
Buck: MTG was 'kicked out' of the Freedom Caucus after she 'consistently attacked other members'11:25
Full Amb. Taylor: ‘Zelenksyy can be pleased with the outcome of this summit’05:45
Why Gen Z has such a problem with the period in texting04:47
Plane crash survivor and nurse reflect on unbreakable bond02:11
Orthopedic surgeon fatally shot by patient in Tennessee02:14
Orlando police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting02:41
'Totally irresponsible': Biden criticizes Sen. Tuberville blocking military promotions01:23
- Now Playing
Biden: Putin has 'already lost the war' in Ukraine03:03
- UP NEXT
Actor Nico Tortorella on gender-fluidity in Hollywood04:09
Southern Europe braces for potentially record-breaking ‘Cerberus’ heatwave02:22
Kevin Spacey gives evidence in sexual offenses trial against him03:38
Biden attends U.S.-Nordic summit following two-day NATO meeting06:54
Play All