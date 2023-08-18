IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump scraps plan to release 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden holds meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    An inside look at Detroit Police Department's mental health unit

    02:52

  • Hilary strengthens to hurricane as it heads toward West Coast

    02:28

  • Attorneys: Tuohy family 'devastated' by Michael Oher lawsuit

    02:25

  • What to know about the Inflation Reduction Act

    03:22

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:26

  • Leonard Bernstein’s family responds to backlash against Bradley Cooper portrayal of composer

    02:28

  • Seized items to be returned to Kansas newspaper after controversial police raid

    02:02

  • Entire police department in Minnesota town resigns

    02:24

  • Former FBI agent pleads guilty to working for Russian oligarch

    03:10

  • Maui residents need more communication from FEMA, wildfire survivor says

    04:18

  • How Trump’s fourth indictment is impacting Republican voters

    01:37

  • How a conservatorship differs from adoption

    02:13

  • Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot his teacher pleads guilty to child neglect

    02:46

  • Why young people are using memes to flirt on dating apps

    02:30

  • FBI: Philadelphia teen arrested on terrorism charges

    02:15

  • Tracking trade winds in Hawaii after deadly wildfires

    01:42

  • Mob ransacks L.A. Nordstrom and uses bear spray to disarm security

    01:56

  • Non-profit group helps feed people in Hawaii after deadly wildfires

    04:00

NBC News NOW

Biden holds meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David

02:56

President Biden hosted a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio at Camp David. The three discussed the importance of a continued trilateral partnership between the nations. NBC News' Kristen Welker reports.Aug. 18, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Trump scraps plan to release 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    00:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden holds meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    An inside look at Detroit Police Department's mental health unit

    02:52

  • Hilary strengthens to hurricane as it heads toward West Coast

    02:28

  • Attorneys: Tuohy family 'devastated' by Michael Oher lawsuit

    02:25

  • What to know about the Inflation Reduction Act

    03:22
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All