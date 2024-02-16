IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death
Feb. 16, 202402:04
NBC News NOW

Biden: 'No doubt' Putin is responsible for Navalny's death

02:04

President Joe Biden said we still don't know "exactly what happened" to cause Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death, but "Putin and his thugs" are responsible.Feb. 16, 2024

Best of NBC News

