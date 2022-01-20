The ups and downs of Biden’s climate agenda in year one
Joe Biden promised to be the climate change president setting ambitious goals to halve U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade and eliminate them entirely by 2050. NBC News’ Josh Lederman looks at what Biden’s administration has done so far on both clean energy and climate resilience this past year. Jan. 20, 2022
