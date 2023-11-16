IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Biden says Hamas committed war crime with headquarters under hospital

02:59

President Biden took questions following a meeting with President Xi, where he said that Hamas committed a war crime by having its headquarters under a hospital. He added that the only answer is a "two state solution," and told Israelis that it is a mistake to think they will occupy Gaza. Nov. 16, 2023

