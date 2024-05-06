IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden to deliver remarks on antisemitism at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony
May 6, 2024

As part of commemorations for Holocaust Remembrance Day, President Biden is set to address antisemitism at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist reports on what we can expect from the president’s upcoming address as there has been a sharp spike in antisemitism following the Israel-Hamas war.May 6, 2024

