BREAKING: Brittney Griner's appeal denied by Russian court; WNBA star now expected to be sent to a penal colony

NBC News NOW

Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot

03:32

President Biden is set to receive the updated Covid-19 vaccine booster dose as part of a series of new efforts to encourage Americans to get the shot ahead of a possible winter surge in cases. NBC News’ Mike Memoli explains what to expect from the president’s remarks and how the White House plans to address a possible winter surge.Oct. 25, 2022

