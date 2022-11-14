IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Biden told Xi the U.S. will take 'more defensive' action if North Korea continues nuclear missile tests

02:01

President Joe Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping in their meeting that the U.S. would take certain actions if North Korea continued to test nuclear missiles. Biden addressed reporters before the G-20 summit, adding that these actions would not be directed towards China. Nov. 14, 2022

