    Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

    02:10
    New York teenager with a water pellet gun killed by off-duty corrections officer, police say

    03:01

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

    01:42

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

    01:30

  • Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

    02:00

  • Parents still desperate for baby formula as U.S. shortage persists

    02:26

  • Rochester police officer killed, another wounded in 'ambush' attack

    02:27

  • Four dead in Iowa campground shooting

    01:04

  • 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old wounded in Georgia shooting

    01:23

  • Two children killed as tree crashes into Alabama home

    00:53

  • Watch: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked by man at New York campaign event

    01:14

  • Turpin siblings file lawsuit claiming abuse by foster parents years after rescue

    03:32

  • New criminal probe into deleted Secret Service texts ahead of final Jan. 6 committee hearing

    01:43

  • Olympian Noah Lyles is ready to defend his world champion title tonight

    01:26

  • Scorching heat wave damaging crops and threatening cattle

    02:24

  • Flight delays, cancellations decrease in July for U.S.

    01:33

  • U.S. facing summer Covid-19 surge

    01:25

  • Texas youth read banned books at summer camp

    06:42

  • Tennessee authorities probe arrest that left man beaten, bloodied

    01:56

Boat carrying nearly 200 migrants stopped near Florida

02:10

A small sailboat crowded with nearly 200 people believed to be Haitian migrants was intercepted off the coast of the Florida Keys. NBC News' Sam Brock reports on the intercept which is the latest in what has been a record year of Haitians fleeing the political violence and economic instability of their country. July 23, 2022

  • Community shaken after violent attempted robbery on Chicago train

    01:42

  • Watch: Video shows small plane crash into ocean off California beach

    01:30

  • Heat wave worsens as 75 million Americans are under alerts

    02:00

