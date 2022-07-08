Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence

U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June00:56
Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences03:35
Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race03:31
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee03:19
- Now Playing
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence03:39
- UP NEXT
Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access00:30
Former Japanese Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during campaign speech06:06
How Highland Park shooting suspect’s confession could impact investigation03:01
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns amid scandal, wave of party resignations03:59
Abortion trigger ban goes into effect in Mississippi, forcing state’s only clinic to close02:34
Brittney Griner trial resumes in Moscow amid calls for Biden to secure release06:22
Highland Park mass shooting suspect admits to July Fourth parade shooting05:06
How a Minnesota summer camp provides safe haven for LGBTQ+ teens03:14
Illinois Congresswoman reacts to ‘tragic,’ ‘devastating’ Highland Park mass shooting05:36
‘No more running’: Mother describes how toddler reacted to Highland Park mass shooting09:12
Biden to push ‘American Rescue Plan’ during trip to Cleveland03:49
Grand jury subpoenas Giuliani, Sen. Graham and other Trump legal team members02:54
Democrats call for more action on gun safety after Highland Park mass shooting03:54
Police charge suspected gunman in Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting04:52
U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops02:55
U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June00:56
Broadway’s ‘A Strange Loop’ highlights similar experiences despite differences03:35
Crime takes center stage in Ohio Senate race03:31
Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee03:19
- Now Playing
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence03:39
- UP NEXT
Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access00:30
Play All