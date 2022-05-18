IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Budd wins North Carolina Republican Senate nomination, Beasley Democratic nominee, NBC News projects

Rep. Ted Budd is the winner of North Carolina's Republican Senate primary following an endorsement by former President Donald Trump, and former state Supreme Court justice Cheri Beasley wins the Democratic nomination, NBC News projects.May 18, 2022

