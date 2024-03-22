IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
California pastor attempted to have daughter's boyfriend killed, police say
March 22, 202401:22

  Now Playing

A pastor in California was arrested after being accused of attempting to have his daughter's boyfriend killed, according to police. The pastor allegedly paid almost $40,000 to two men who tried to shoot the boyfriend while he was in his car. March 22, 2024

