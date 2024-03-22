California pastor attempted to have daughter's boyfriend killed, police say

Neuralink completes first successful brain implant03:23
- Now Playing
California pastor attempted to have daughter's boyfriend killed, police say01:22
- UP NEXT
Victim of alleged con-artist speaks out on experience05:37
Watch: Hot air balloon crashes into power lines in Minnesota00:56
Historic transplant of pig's kidney into human is successful01:34
Some Americans make it out of Haiti after weeks of turmoil01:32
U.S. introduces Gaza cease-fire resolution at U.N.01:34
Escaped inmate and alleged accomplice captured in Idaho01:55
Two aviation mishaps under federal investigation01:37
Landmark lawsuit accuses Apple of anticompetitive conduct to lock in users, protect profits02:13
America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology03:04
Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt03:05
Alabama woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping01:53
Georgia executes an inmate for the first time since January 202001:13
Curtain Call: ‘Aladdin’ celebrates 10 years on Broadway06:02
Shohei Ohtani's translator fired by Dodgers over gambling and theft allegations01:06
15-year-old finishes LA Marathon with help of sister and police officer01:57
11-year-old killed while protecting pregnant mother04:43
Ohio father arrested after making harassing phone calls to son's school, police say03:11
Mom of Utah author accused of poisoning husband may have had role in death03:08
Neuralink completes first successful brain implant03:23
- Now Playing
California pastor attempted to have daughter's boyfriend killed, police say01:22
- UP NEXT
Victim of alleged con-artist speaks out on experience05:37
Watch: Hot air balloon crashes into power lines in Minnesota00:56
Historic transplant of pig's kidney into human is successful01:34
Some Americans make it out of Haiti after weeks of turmoil01:32
Play All