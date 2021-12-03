California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
04:36
California is preparing to become an abortion “safe haven” as the future of Roe v. Wade is threatened by a controversial Mississippi law before the Supreme Court. NBC News’ Jake Ward breaks down how abortion providers in California are preparing for a possible influx of out-of-state women seeking abortion care. Dec. 3, 2021
