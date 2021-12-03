IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses

    02:27

  • NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court

    04:45

  • Biden to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    03:14

  • Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home

    03:17

  • Abortion rights advocates in Mississippi strategize for a post-Roe world

    04:08

  • Michigan sheriff: Person at classroom door in viral video was not the gunman

    01:57

  • Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

    01:51

  • Democrat Stacey Abrams officially enters 2022 Georgia governor race

    04:08

  • Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says Epstein introduced her to Trump at 14 years old

    02:32

  • How climate change could destroy a crucial U.S. water source in the next 25 years

    02:27

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

  • Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms

    03:00

  • Biden to announce new travel restrictions after omicron detected in U.S.

    03:48

  • First case of Covid omicron variant confirmed in U.S.

    03:39

  • Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

    03:53

  • Off-duty officer reunites with rescued Waukesha parade victim

    02:35

  • Alleged fake rideshare driver accused of sexual assaults

    04:09

  • Alec Baldwin speaks out on 'Rust' shooting

    02:42

NBC News NOW

California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

04:36

California is preparing to become an abortion “safe haven” as the future of Roe v. Wade is threatened by a controversial Mississippi law before the Supreme Court. NBC News’ Jake Ward breaks down how abortion providers in California are preparing for a possible influx of out-of-state women seeking abortion care. Dec. 3, 2021

  • How the internet defeated multi-level marketing fad that sold bags of dirt for $110

    03:29

  • Can at-home Covid tests detect the omicron variant?

    05:08

  • How smash-and-grab robberies disproportionately impact small businesses

    02:27

  • NYC woman that drove through BLM protest goes to court

    04:45

  • Biden to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    03:14

  • Police arrest suspect after philanthropist Jacqueline Avant killed in Beverly Hills home

    03:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All