California public defender found dead in Mexico

A 33-year-old Orange County, California, public defender was found dead in a popular resort in Mexico over the weekend. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin has more on why Mexican authorities claim his death was an accident while his family insists he was the victim of a brutal attack. Jan. 19, 2023

