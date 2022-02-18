IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

    03:29

  • Daunte Wright's mother at Kim Potter's sentencing: 'How much time is my son's life worth?'

    09:24

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Anthropologie recalls candles and Amazon increases Prime fee

    01:56

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

  • Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent

    02:29

  • Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up

    03:01

  • LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage

    01:43

  • Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story

    03:03

  • Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month

    04:34

  • Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'

    03:25

  • The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans

    03:59

  • Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices

    03:35

  • Democrats tell Biden it's time for changes at White House

    02:24

  • Oklahoma man executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

    00:23

  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva fails to place amid controversy

    01:31

  • Blinken: Russian pretext to invade Ukraine could involve chemical weapons

    04:44

  • Breaking down the history and impact of Olympic boycotts

    03:36

NBC News NOW

California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?

03:32

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres explains what life looks like in an endemic stage, and whether California’s move will lead to more states following suit.Feb. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

    03:29

  • Daunte Wright's mother at Kim Potter's sentencing: 'How much time is my son's life worth?'

    09:24

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Anthropologie recalls candles and Amazon increases Prime fee

    01:56

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All