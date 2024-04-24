IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment
April 24, 202402:18
    Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is being sued for harassment by a cameraman who said he was forced to watch her have sex. Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit alleging he was trapped inside a moving vehicle with the artist in a foreign country while she had sex with a woman.April 24, 2024

