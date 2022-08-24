IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart are being called out for wasting water amid a record drought in Southern California. Other Hollywood A-listers are reportedly using more than 14 times their monthly water allotment to fill their pools or water their lawns. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the details. Aug. 24, 2022

