    Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct charges by Boston judge

  • Three dead, three wounded in Georgia Mother's Day shooting

  • Two in custody after three children found dead in California home

  • Pennsylvania mother accused of shooting sons charged with murder

  • ‘A mixed bag emotions’ after Vicky White’s death, Casey White’s recapture, sheriff says

  • Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping of Boston woman

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

  • DNA holds clues in case of three infants found in Mississippi River

  • Three children found dead in California home, mother in custody

  • Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

  • Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison

  • Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her

  • New images released of Alabama inmate, corrections officer

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

  • U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

  • Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

  • Heard explains thought process for staying in Depp relationship: ‘It couldn’t get worse than this, right?’

  • Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

A Boston judge found celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty of sexual misconduct after he was accused of groping a woman who posed for a selfie with him in 2017. Batali’s lawyers argued that the assault never took place and questioned the accuser’s credibility. May 11, 2022

