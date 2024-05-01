IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 
May 1, 202406:19

  • Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

    10:42

  • Columbia student says police threatened arrest if they leave dorm building

    08:59

  • NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building

    04:52

  • We feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘abandoned,’ Barnard student says

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'

    03:34

  • NYPD officers enter Columbia University through 2nd floor window to clear protesters

    06:04

  • Protesters taken into custody at Columbia University

    05:18

  • North Carolina community remembers 4 officers killed in shootout

    01:29

  • Toddler’s ‘monster’ behind wall turns out to be massive beehive

    02:51

  • Abducted bishop who mediated between Mexican cartels found and hospitalized 

    01:35

  • Watch: Off-duty nurses restart man’s heart at basketball game

    02:17

  • Columbia students and faculty told to shelter in place as NYPD gathers near campus

    06:24

  • Israel rejects idea of Palestinian sovereignty as world leaders push two-state solution

    04:08

  • GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

    07:51

  • Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

    02:47

  • Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

    06:56

  • Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'

    02:22

  • Biden administration plans to reclassify and ease restrictions on marijuana

    00:32

  • Former NSA employee sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

06:19

Debbie Becher, professor of sociology from Columbia University spoke to NBC News' Antonia Hylton outside of the university saying the administration continued to "suppress the student's speech" regardless of several faculty concerns. May 1, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Hamilton Hall at Columbia cleared of protesters, NYPD says

    10:42

  • Columbia student says police threatened arrest if they leave dorm building

    08:59

  • NYPD says no tear gas was used in Columbia building

    04:52

  • We feel ‘betrayed’ and ‘abandoned,’ Barnard student says

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    Columbia professor: 'We didn't have to see this kind of violence' 

    06:19
  • UP NEXT

    Columbia releases statement saying protesters 'chose to escalate'

    03:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All